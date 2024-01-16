First session of 12th JS on January 30

Confusion over opposition remains

The 12th parliament goes into its maiden session on January 30 although it is not yet clear about who will sit on the opposition bench.

The sitting will take place at 3:00pm, said Parliament Secretariat in a press release yesterday.

According to an expert, the main challenge of the parliament will be formation of an effective opposition party, which will ensure accountability of the government.

In the January 7 election, out of 299 seats, the Awami League won 223, Jatiya Party 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party one each, and independents 62 seats.

JP candidates won only in 11 out of 26 seats where the AL withdrew their candidates, after an understanding on the seat-sharing issue between the two parties.

On the other hand, 58 out of 62 independents belong to the AL.

"Therefore, it would be very difficult for the opposition party -- be it JP or alliance of independent MPs -- to truly ensure accountability of the government in parliament," Prof Nizam Ahmed, parliamentary affairs expert and former teacher of the public administration department at Chittagong University, told The Daily Star.

The 12th parliamentary election was essentially AL versus the party-backed independents, with some seats compromised for the Jatiya Party.

"As a result, the parliament will lack a genuine opposition. This seriously undermines democracy," he added.

Although the constitution is not clear about the formation of an opposition in the House, the rules of procedure in parliament shed some light.

It states, "Leader of the opposition means that member of the parliament who, in the opinion of the Speaker, is the leader in the House of the party, or of the group, as the case may be, in opposition to the government having the greatest numerical strength in the House."

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin is scheduled to deliver speech on the first sitting of the parliament in line with the constitution.

MPs will discuss on the president's speech.

Only five political parties have representation in this parliament, down from the 12 parties in the sixth parliament formed after the 1991 polls and even four from the previous parliament.

If the JP becomes the opposition, this parliament is going to have the lowest opposition lawmakers since the restoration of democracy in the country in 1991.

In the 10th parliament, the JP with 40 lawmakers was on the opposition benches, but it also had three representatives in the previous cabinet.

In the 9th Jatiya Sangsad, the BNP-led opposition alliance had 41 MPs.

BUSINESS OF FIRST SITTING

At the beginning of the sitting, the Speaker and deputy speaker of the House will be elected and they will be sworn in by the president.

The Business Advisory Committee of the new parliament will be formed on January 30 with the new speaker as its head. The committee will decide the tenure of the inaugural session and other businesses of parliament.

The standing committees on different ministries are likely to be formed during this session.