First return Hajj flight lands in Dhaka with 369 pilgrims

hajj return flight lands at Dhaka
Photo: Palash Khan

The first return Hajj flight carrying 369 Bangladeshi pilgrims landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka this morning, according to a statement from airport authorities.

The SV-3803 Saudia flight, touched down at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 10:54am, it said.

The returning pilgrims were greeted at the boarding gate with flowers and received bottles of Zamzam water from a booth set up by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), personally welcomed them at the boarding bridge with floral tributes.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 4,904 pilgrims are scheduled to return today on 12 flights.

The return phase of Hajj flights will continue until July 10.

A total of 86,958 Bangladeshis performed the Hajj this year, which officially began on June 4.

In total, 222 return flights will return pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh.

To facilitate smooth immigration procedures, dedicated counters have been set up under the supervision of the Immigration Police and Special Branch, with clear guidance provided to pilgrims.

Additionally, luggage belts 5 through 8 have been reserved exclusively for Hajj passengers, with Ansar personnel assisting in baggage collection.

The Hajj flight schedule began on April 29 and continued through to June 1, during which 220 flights carried pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. These included 106 flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 75 by Saudia, and 37 by Flynas.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs also reported that 19 Bangladeshi pilgrims have died during this year's pilgrimage.

