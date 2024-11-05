First phase of Ijtema on January 31

The Biswa Ijtema, one of the largest congregations of the Muslims in the world, will be held in two phases between January 31 and February 9 next year.

The first phase will be from January 31 to February 2, and the second from February 7 to 9, said Home Affairs' Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam.

He made the announcement after meetings with represen-tatives of Tabligh Jamaat at the secretariat yesterday.

According to the home ministry's November 3 notice, signed by Senior Information Officer Faisal Hasan, the home adviser had scheduled meetings with both factions of the Tabligh Jamaat -- Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi and Maulana Zubair Hassan -- regarding security measure during the Ijtema.

However, only the followers of Saad's faction attended the meeting.

Jahangir said, "They [Zubair faction] are top Islamic scholars … traveling abroad. So, they weren't able to come."

About the government's efforts to bring both factions under a single platform, he said, "We're discussing with the Alems [Islamic scholars]. If they want to sit, we'll hold a meeting again. We don't want any divisions among them."

About which faction will hold the Ijtema first, the home adviser said, "It hasn't been decided yet. An announcement will be made later in this regard."

During an advisory council meeting on October 22, Jahangir stressed that the two factions of Tabligh Jamaat need to unite.

Apart from fixing the schedule, 22 decisions were made at yesterday's meeting, including the formation of several committees to conduct the Ijtema properly.

Other decisions were regarding the handing over and preparing the Ijtema ground; controlling and maintaining law and order, and supervising all activities; issuing visas to foreign guests; overall security and traffic control for VVIPs; ensuring discipline on the ground and in surrounding areas; setting up a control room; supplying uninterrupted power and water; ensuring proper sewerage; arranging special train and bus services, and the construction of pontoons and floating bridges.

Emergency measures for disasters or accidents; first aid or emergency treatment for devotees; eviction of slums and illegal establishments; monitoring sales of healthy food at the congregations; measures to reduce traffic congestion on the day of the Akheri Munajat, were among other issues discussed.

Religious Affairs' Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam, Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on Defence and National Integration Development Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of the home ministry Mohammad Abdul Momen, and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Muaz Abdullah Nur, a representative of Saad factions, said they have not had the scope to hold the Ijtema in the first phase for the last seven years.

"Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, was not given the visa … We've placed our two major demands at the meeting -- issuing the visa for Saad Kandhalvi and giving us a chance to hold the Ijtema in the first phase."