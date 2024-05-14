First hajj flight leaves Chattogram with 398 pilgrims

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started its first hajj flight from the port city of Chattogram carrying 398 hajj pilgrims early today.

The flight left Shah Amanat International Airport at 3:45am, said Biman's Chattogram Manager Shahadat Hossain.

Earlier, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the hajj flight from Chattogram to Medinah at the airport.

He exchanged greetings with the hajj pilgrims and greeted them with flowers.

This year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 22 hajj flights from Chattogram . Of these, 20 flights will go directly to Jeddah and two flights to Madinah. These flights will carry 8,000 pilgrims.

Shahadat Hossain said that the first flight was supposed to carry 419 pilgrims, but 398 of them came. Some passengers could not reach on time due to various reasons and they can take the next flight, he said.

This time all the hajj pilgrims from Chattogram will be transported by Biman. If any hajj pilgrim wants to use other airlines, he will have to go to Jeddah or Madinah via Dhaka, he added.