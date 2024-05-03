First end graft, then hike price if needed

Recommends CAB at press briefing

It would be unfair for consumers if electricity and energy prices were hiked without addressing the irregularities, wastage, and corruption in these sectors, Consumers Association of Bangladesh said yesterday.

"Owing to the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010, ambiguity [in this sector] has increased and competition has been killed. The corruption, irregularities and opacities must be addressed before increasing the price," CAB President Ghulam Rahman said at a briefing at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

He said prices can be hiked if necessary only after addressing these issues, but that has to be done through Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) transparently.

Reading out a written statement, M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser to CAB, said the government takes share of the profit and also collects corporate tax, which further increases the production costs.

He suggested that if the government considered costs without aiming for profit, electricity and energy service prices could be better controlled.

He further claimed that investors exploit the opportunity for excessive profits through arbitrary contracts under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010, resulting in rising prices and subsidies to address the deficit.

Shamsul said, "There is still a deficit of Tk 40,000 crore in the electricity sector. If there was no wastage, embezzlement and looting, this would not have happened. In the coming years, electricity production will increase, so will the profits and the deficit. That effort is underway."

Economist and Dhaka University Professor MM Akash said, "Electricity and energy are essential commodities. The price of such commodities should be determined based on societal impacts rather than commercial factors. This rationale led to the establishment of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission. Withdrawal of subsidies, as advised by the IMF, would be unconstitutional."

Ijaz Hossain, a former professor of Buet, said the government moved away from the place of transparency by bypassing BERC in the process of price increase.

"I will pay whatever price (of electricity and fuel) the government will increase. But why should I take responsibility for the corruption and waste in these sectors?" he asked.

"There is no fuel, yet power plants are being built. Why don't the IMF-World Bank look for irregularities? In Bangladesh, 30 percent of electricity is still produced with furnace oil. But nowhere in the world it is more than five percent. Why aren't donor agencies taking action on these issues?" added Prof Ijaz.

"What is the point of having a 25,000 MW power plant if it cannot produce that much electricity? I think 15,000 MW power plants are enough in the country. Because not more than that is being produced in the country... So why doesn't the IMF look at the increased wastage?" he added.

In the written statement, CAB said despite having sufficient production capacity, consumers are suffering from terrible load shedding every year in summer.