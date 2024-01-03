First dengue death of 2024

The year 2024 witnessed its first dengue death yesterday, the second day of the year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With 60 new dengue patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, the total number of cases this year rose to 145.

Meanwhile, 657 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 153 dengue patients have been released, including 59 from Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue deaths and 321,179 cases, according to the DGHS.