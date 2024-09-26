Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 03:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 04:38 PM

Bangladesh

First consignment of hilsa sent to India for Durga Puja

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 03:57 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 04:38 PM
Photo: Collected

The first shipment of 12 metric tonnes (MT) of hilsa was exported to India through the Benapole port this afternoon, for the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The consignment, transported by three trucks, was sent by exporters Sajjad Enterprises, Swarnali Enterprises, and Soma Enterprises, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Rashedul Sajib Najib, deputy director of Benapole land port, confirmed that 12 tonnes of hilsa were exported to India and field-level officials have been instructed to ensure smooth and speedy processing of future shipments.

The hilsa reached Petrapole land port in India after receiving clearance from the relevant authorities at Benapole, he added.

The export price of hilsa has been set at $10 per kilogram, equivalent to Tk 1,180.

3,000 tonnes of hilsa export to India okayed

The Indian importers receiving the shipment are RS Enterprises and RJ Enterprises, both based in Kolkata.

In response to India's request, the Bangladesh government has permitted 49 exporters to export a total of 2,420 metric tons of hilsa fish ahead of Durga Puja, said Aswadul Islam, inspector of Benapole Fisheries Inspection and Quality Control Centre.

According to the Ministry of Commerce's guidelines, all hilsa exports must be completed by October 12.

After verifying the quality of the fish and issuing exemption certificates, the consignment was cleared for export, Aswadul said.

