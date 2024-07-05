First 6 months of 2023, 2024 Political killings tripled, custodial deaths doubled

Shows ASK report

At least 41 people were killed in incidents of political violence in the first six months of 2024, which is three times higher than first six months of 2023, according to rights body Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

Fourteen people were killed and 2,422 were injured between January and June last year. The number of deaths rose to 45 by December last year.

ASK prepared the report on information based on news reports published in national dailies, alongside its own findings.

The rights body said the killings in political violence increased this year centring the general election on January 7, city corporation elections, and upazila polls held in four phases across the country.

Many opposition parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, boycotted the polls.

So, the killings mostly took place among supporters of Awami League candidates and independent AL candidates during national polls, while during local elections, they took place among supporters of candidates affiliated with AL.

Besides, the deaths in custody of police and Rab have doubled between January and June this year, compared to the same period in 2023, it also said.

At least eight individuals, including two women, died in custody. One of the victims, Afroza Begum, 40, died in police custody of Jashore's Abhaynagar, hours after she was picked up from her residence on June 2.

Family members alleged that police first implicated Afroza in a false drug case and tortured her to death for money. Police, however, denied the allegations.

Thirteen people were killed and 11 others were injured in shooting by Indian Border Security Forces in the last six months, while the number was 11 from January to June last year.

A total of 250 women were raped across the country from January to July this year, among whom 14 were killed after rape and three died by suicide. The number was 294 in the same period last year, according to ASK.

The ASK report also revealed that 631 children have become victims of killings, torture, and repression so far this year. Among those, 239 were killed, and 50 died by suicide.

In the first six months of 2023, at least 806 children became victims of killings, torture, and repression, and 109 of them were killed.

The cases of attacks on minorities, including the Hindu community, so far this year have included the attack and vandalism of 21 Hindu idols, temples, and puja mandaps, alongside the arson and vandalism of 25 houses.

The last six months also saw 32 people killed in mob lynching, the report said.