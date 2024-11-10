Firing at fishermen: Dhaka raises concerns to Myanmar

Dhaka today conveyed its deep concern to Myanmar over recent gunfire incidents targeting Bangladeshi fishermen and urged it to take measures to prevent such occurrences.

The issue was raised when Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh, U Kyaw Soe Moe, called on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Jashim Uddin conveyed Dhaka's concerns regarding Myanmar's escalating internal conflict, particularly in Rakhine State. He stressed taking necessary steps to prevent Myanmar's internal strife from reaching Bangladesh.

"These incidents have intensified tensions in Bangladeshi border communities, disrupting their daily lives," he said.

The foreign secretary also said Myanmar's conflict is triggering more displacements, noting a recent influx of Rohingyas into Bangladesh. Bangladesh is already hosting over 1.2 million Myanmar nationals.

Jashim Uddin reflected on his recent visit to Cox's Bazar, noting that law and order within the Rohingya camps is deteriorating, with an increase in crimes such as drug trafficking and violent clashes.

Ponting to the environmental and economic toll of refugees on host communities, he urged quick repatriation of Rohingyas, who, according to him, are eager to return to Myanmar.

Myanmar's ambassador acknowledged the importance of finding a solution to the displacement crisis, agreeing on the need for repatriation.

The two sides also discussed a recent UNDP warning of a potential famine in Rakhine, with the foreign secretary urging Myanmar to act swiftly to prevent further displacement towards Bangladesh.