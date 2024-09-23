Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Firearms, sharp weapons recovered in Cox’s Bazar

Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Joint forces recovered four firearms, ammunition and several sharp weapons during an operation in Chowfaldandi village under Cox's Bazar'sSadar upazila on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising of army, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh raided the area around 8:00pm, said a press release of the joint forces.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sensing presence of the joint forces, the criminals managed to escape, the release added. Later, three locally made firearms, a single barrel gun, seven cartridges and seven sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

বিমাখাতের দুর্গতির কারণ রাজনৈতিক বিবেচনায় অনুমোদন ও দুর্বল নিয়ন্ত্রক সংস্থা

গত মার্চ পর্যন্ত প্রায় ১০ লাখ বিমাকারীর সাড়ে তিন হাজার কোটি টাকার দাবি বিচারাধীন আছে। ২৯টি জীবন বিমা প্রতিষ্ঠান তীব্র তারল্য সংকটে পড়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত এ দেশের মানুষকে না, স্বৈরাচার হাসিনাকে ভালোবাসে: রিজভী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে