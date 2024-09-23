Firearms, sharp weapons recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Joint forces recovered four firearms, ammunition and several sharp weapons during an operation in Chowfaldandi village under Cox's Bazar'sSadar upazila on Saturday night.
Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising of army, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh raided the area around 8:00pm, said a press release of the joint forces.
Sensing presence of the joint forces, the criminals managed to escape, the release added. Later, three locally made firearms, a single barrel gun, seven cartridges and seven sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.
