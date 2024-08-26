Firearms licences issued over last 15yrs suspended

Home adviser discusses issues of law and order, police reform with French ambassador

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended all firearms licences issued to civilians over the past 15 years during the tenure of the Awami League government.

Licensed arms holders have been instructed to deposit their firearms and ammunition at the nearest police station by September 3, according to a circular issued by the Public Security Division of the ministry.

The circular, signed by Md Johirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the ministry, states that licences granted between January 6, 2009, and August 5, 2024, are suspended.

The suspension came hours after Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury met French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy at the Secretariat yesterday.

During the meeting, various issues such as law and order, police reform, and the recovery of illegal arms were discussed.

The ambassador expressed concern over arms looted from different police stations, to which the home adviser responded that a crackdown would be launched soon to recover these weapons.

Jahangir also noted that while the law and order situation in Bangladesh is gradually improving, certain challenges remain due to various public demands and protests.

However, he expressed optimism that the situation would improve in the near future.

The ambassador also inquired about government efforts to reform the police force.

Jahangir explained that the police operate under significant pressure and often lack adequate rest.

He mentioned that a policy decision for police reform has been made, although it is still in the early stages.

He added that reform initiatives would eventually extend to other forces under the ministry, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), Bangladesh Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Jail, and the Department of Immigration and Passports. Deputy Head of Mission of the French Embassy in Dhaka, Guillaume AUDREN de KERDREL, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meeting.

In another meeting with senior police officials at Police Headquarters, the home adviser said any breach of discipline by Bangladesh Police would not be tolerated.

"Corruption must be stopped at all costs. There will be no concessions in case of breaching discipline," he said.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police has appointed new officers-in-charge at 25 police stations, DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan issued an order in this regard yesterday.