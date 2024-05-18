Firearms, ammo, explosives seized in dense forest

Those were meant for militant outfit, says CTTC unit; ‘arms supplier’ held

Counterterrorism officials have recovered 10 firearms, a large cache of ammunition, and explosives in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari, intended for supply to the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

Earlier on Wednesday, a team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the DMP arrested Abdur Rahim, 32, a key firearms supplier to the banned militant outfit, from Gazipur's Kaliakair.

Based on his information, the team carried out a drive in a dense forest in Naikhongchhari on Thursday and recovered the arms and ammo, CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman told a press briefing at the DMP media centre yesterday.

The seized items include a foreign pistol, nine locally-made firearms, 16 bullets, 11 cartridges, 24 shotgun shells, two binoculars, one gas mask, one mobile signal booster, two walkie-talkies, six litres of "acid-like" liquid, 60 feet of electric wire, and one wire antenna. These items were kept hidden underground.

The CTTC chief said Rahim was leading the "Rahim Dakat (robbery gang)" and perpetrating criminal activities in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila and Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila in 2019. "He kept these weapons hidden underground in the dense forest to supply Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya."

"Apart from the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), the banned militant outfit was buying firearms from Rahim and one Kabir Ahmed for the military training of the outfit's members in the remote hilly areas of Chittagong Hill Tracts. Under an agreement between Sharqiya leaders and KNF, the KNF, an armed group in the CHT, was providing the training," CTTC officials added.

The CTTC chief further said that they got information about Sharqiya's training, source of arms and ammunition, and financing from Shamin Mahfuz, the mastermind and head of the banned militant outfit, who was arrested in June last year.

They also gathered information from Shamin Mahfuz's close aide Md Yashin and arms supplier Kabir, who were arrested on January 8 of the same year, he added.

Rahim is accused in at least 12 cases filed on various charges, including possessing illegal weapons, robbery, kidnapping, and destruction of forest land with Naikhongchhari and Ramu police stations, he added.

The CTTC chief said Shamin Mahfuz, the chief of the group who was arrested earlier, had given money to Rahim and Kabir to provide firearms.

When the law enforcers began a crackdown in the CHT in September 2022, members of the militant outfit and arms suppliers, including Rahim, went into hiding.

Most of the top leaders and activists of the militant group have been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion and other police units since the crackdown started.

Rahim first arrived in Dhaka and started staying in Gazipur after changing his whereabouts multiple times, CTTC officials said.