Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Dec 13, 2023 07:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Firearm license renewal deadline extended till Feb 28

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Dec 13, 2023 07:56 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 08:00 PM
government officials foreign trips

The deadline of the license renewal period of firearms as described in Section 31 (a) of the Firearms License, Renewal and Use Policy 2016, has been extended from January 15 to February 28, 2024.

A notification issued by the Public Security Department in this regard further informed that the order will be applicable only for the renewal of firearms of the year 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification also mentioned that the date has been extended keeping the forthcoming 12th National Election in mind.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নিয়ে উন্মুক্ত আলোচনার জন্য নির্ধারিত মিলনায়তন ব্যবহারের অনুমতি বাতিলের পর তাৎক্ষণিক এক প্রতিবাদ সভায় অংশ নেওয়া ক্ষুব্ধ শিক্ষকরা বলেছেন, এমন আচরণ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের তিয়াত্তরের অধ্যাদেশের পরিপন্থী। এর মাধ্যমে মত প্রকাশের অধি
|শিক্ষা

‘তথাকথিত গণতন্ত্রের মোড়কে এখানে একটা স্বৈরাচারী ভূত রয়েছে’

প্রতিবাদ সভায় অংশ নেওয়া শিক্ষকরা বলেন, তাদের এই আলোচনা সভার সঙ্গে নির্বাচন কিংবা এখনকার সংঘাতময় রাজনীতির কোনো সম্পর্কই নেই। তার পরেও যেভাবে আলোচনার জন্য নির্ধারিত মিলনায়তন ব্যবহারের অনুমতি বাতিল...

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

মন্ত্রী-এমপিরা হলফনামায় দেশকে শায়েস্তা খাঁর আমলে ফিরিয়ে নিয়েছেন: রিজভী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification