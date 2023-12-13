Firearm license renewal deadline extended till Feb 28

The deadline of the license renewal period of firearms as described in Section 31 (a) of the Firearms License, Renewal and Use Policy 2016, has been extended from January 15 to February 28, 2024.

A notification issued by the Public Security Department in this regard further informed that the order will be applicable only for the renewal of firearms of the year 2023.

The notification also mentioned that the date has been extended keeping the forthcoming 12th National Election in mind.