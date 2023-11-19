Fire service gets 15 female firefighters for first time

For the first time in the history of fire service in Bangladesh, 15 female firefighters have joined the force.

According to the appointment letters, they officially joined the force yesterday, located at Multipurpose Training Complex in Purbachal of Narayanganj, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Media Cell.

After joining, they were transferred to Mirpur Training Complex.

Fire Service DG Brigadier General Main Uddin welcomed them at Mirpur Training Complex today.

The fire official said the post of "Fireman" was recently changed to "Firefighter" as per the order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in order to eliminate gender discrimination.

On June 20 this year, the recruitment circular for the post of fire fighters was published.

According to the notification, out of 2,707 applicants for the post of firefighter [Female], these 15 women were finally selected for the post of firefighter, through preliminary screening, physical fitness, medical test, written test and oral examination, and the appointment letter was issued.

They joined the post yesterday with a civil surgeon's fitness certificate.

Shahjahan Sikder said previously, women officers joined the fire service as officers, but no women were appointed to the firefighter post as there was no opportunity.

The newly recruited firefighters: Majeda Khatun, Papia Khatun, Pinky Roy, Maimuna Akhter, Rima Khatun, Meherunnecha Mim, Arjuman Akhter Rita, Mishu Akhtar, Jharna Rani Pal, Kakuli Khatun, Israt Jahan Iti, Nazmun Nahar, Yasmin Khatun, Rozina Akhtar and Priyanka Halder.