Fire at Rohingya camp: 1,500 children lost access to education, says UNICEF

UNICEF has offered its deepest sympathies to 5,000 Rohingya refugees, including 3,500 children, who lost their homes in the fire that broke out in Camp 5 of the Cox's Bazar refugee camps on Sunday.

"While we are thankful that no deaths have been reported, at least 1,500 children lost access to education when 20 of their learning facilities were destroyed in the fire," UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said today.

As they assess the full extent of the damage, UNICEF and partners will construct temporary tents to enable children to learn whilst classrooms are reconstructed.

"UNICEF and partners worked through the night to protect and support traumatised children and their families. Let us remember, these children have already escaped violence and trauma," Yett said.

So, there is an urgent imperative to work closely with local authorities, UN agencies and partners to provide the most vulnerable with shelter and respond to their basic needs so that all affected children are safe, healthy, and protected, said the UN agency representative.

Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Florencia Soto Niño has said their colleagues at the UN refugee agency and their partners are responding in the aftermath of the fire that took place in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp.

They say that nearly 800 shelters are feared to have been destroyed in the fire, and around 120 facilities, including learning spaces, mosques, and health-care centres were also destroyed or damaged.

Refugees displaced by the fire are now staying within the camp's community centres and are being provided with emergency food assistance.

"The Bangladeshi authorities and UNHCR, in coordination with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other partners, are supporting the Rohingya refugees who lost their shelters and belongings," said the associate spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is so far unknown.