Fire guts camps of AL, independent candidates

Two election camps in Shariatpur-2 constituency -- one belonging to an Awami League candidate and the other to an independent -- were set on fire by unidentified arsonists yesterday.

However, activists of AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, the AL candidate, and Khaled Shawkat Ali, the independent candidate, blamed each other for the incidents.

Naria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman said two separate fire incidents in the morning gutted the AL candidate's camp at Ahmad Nagar Bazar and the independent candidate's camp at Dhamaran Tripalli Bazar of ​​Naria upazila.

Abul Kalam Azad, mayor of Noria municipality and the chief coordinator of the election campaign of AL candidate, said supporters of Shawkat Ali set their camp on fire.

Contacted, Shawkat Ali, a presidium member of the Jubo League, alleged that supporters of Shamim, deputy minister of water resources, set fire to his camp.

Both candidates lodged verbal complaints with the police.

OC Mostafizur said legal action would be taken against those responsible after an investigation.