Fire breaks out at RDA market in Rajshahi

A fire broke out at Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) market in the city yesterday evening.

The fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of the three-storey market around 7:35pm and spread soon, said Rozina Akhtar, duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room.

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 8:00pm.

However, the reason behind the fire and extent of the losses could not be known immediately.