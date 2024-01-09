Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Tue Jan 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at RDA market in Rajshahi

Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Tue Jan 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 12:00 AM

A fire broke out at Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) market in the city yesterday evening.

The fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of the three-storey market around 7:35pm and spread soon, said Rozina Akhtar, duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 8:00pm.

However, the reason behind the fire and extent of the losses could not be known immediately.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কাল ফ্রেন্ডশিপ পাইপলাইন উদ্বোধন করবেন শেখ হাসিনা-নরেন্দ্র মোদি
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনাকে ফোন করে মোদির অভিনন্দন

ভারতের প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি বলেছেন, তিনি প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার সঙ্গে কথা বলেছেন এবং বাংলাদেশের দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে টানা চতুর্থবারের মতো বিজয়ী হওয়ায় তাকে অভিনন্দন জানিয়েছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

সাঘাটা উপজেলা চেয়ারম্যানের হাত-পা ভেঙে দিলেন নৌকার বিজয়ী রিপনের সমর্থকরা

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification