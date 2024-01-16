Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jan 16, 2024 03:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 03:25 PM

Bangladesh

Finland PM greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection

Photo: Collected

Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter, the Finland premier said, "I wish to extend to you my congratulations on your renewed term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the formation of a new government for your country."

He added, "The friendly relations between our countries provide a solid foundation to further develop our cooperation, and I am looking forward to partnerships across many fields for our mutual benefit."

Petteri Orpo ended, "Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."

