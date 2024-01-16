Finish trial in six months: SC

The Supreme Court yesterday directed the lower court to conclude the trial proceedings of the Rana Plaza murder case within six months.

The case was filed following the collapse of Rana Plaza on April 24, 2013, which resulted in the death of 1,135 individuals, and injury of over 2,500 others.

The SC also extended its earlier order that stayed a High Court verdict which granted bail to Sohel Rana, owner of Rana Plaza, in the murder case.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after holding a hearing on a petition filed by the state challenging the HC verdict.

On April 6 last year, the HC granted bail to Sohel Rana in the case.