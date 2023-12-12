Fined, evicted yet in business

2 local AL leaders continue to run illegal sand depot by filling up portion of Meghna in N’ganj

An illegal sand business is being run in Char Hogla village under Shambhupura union of Narayanganj by allegedly encroaching a portion of the Meghna.

Ruhul Amin, secretary of the union unit of Swechchhasebak League, and Abul Hossain, secretary of Ward-9 Jubo League unit, are jointly running a sand depot on the river bank in Char Hogla village, illegally filling up part of the river to store sand there.

They have continued their activities despite being fined and ordered to vacate the land earlier in July.

Their activities are damaging the river's ecosystem, said locals and environmentalists.

Locals alleged that the duo are being able to carry on the illegal business amid an absence of monitoring from Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

"The river isn't just a part of our village; it is our lifeline. Protecting it is essential for the well-being of the entire community," said a farmer from Char Hogla, wishing anonymity.

During a recent visit, this correspondent saw a bulkhead unloading sand on the encroached river land, which turned into a sand field.

The grabbers have also erected a fence extending the depot into the river, filling up at least 1,983 sq metres area with sand.

According to Google's satellite imagery, around 939 acres of the river at Char Hogla, a low-lying shoal surrounded by the Meghna, have been filled up between 2011 and 2023.

Contacted, Sharif Islam, deputy director and in-charge of BIWTA's Meghna River Port, said they raided the site on July 30 and fined Ruhul Amin Tk 1 lakh for illegally occupying a portion of the river.

The occupants were also ordered to vacate the land, he said.

"We are unaware about the current situation in the area, but we will soon launch an eviction drive," he added.

BIWTA is the legal conservator of river ports and adjoining foreshore areas, according to the Port Act of 1908.

As per the port rules, no person can excavate and make any kind of construction on the bed or foreshore of navigable waterways without license from the conservator.

Contacted, Ruhul Amin claimed he was not involved in the sand business.

"One of my relatives is involved in the sand business. I paid the fine for him as he was not solvent," said Ruhul Amin.

He also said he did not think the business on the river land was harmful. "The government does not need the land now," he said.

Abdul Hossain could not be reached for comment.

The grabbers violated the Water Act 2010 by filling up the river, say environmentalists.

"Some corrupt government officials have put the river at risk by accepting benefits from the occupiers," alleged Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

"The illegal occupants must be urgently evicted, otherwise the damage to the river and biodiversity will be irreversible," she added.