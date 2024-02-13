Finding courage through self-defence

The BSCIC Industrial City field in Barishal city took on a very different look last Saturday.

While hundreds of children and teens from 30 wards under the Barishal City Corporation gathered at the field at around 4:00pm to participate in a self defence training programme, many spectators also formed a crowd.

Organised by Unicef in collaboration with the youth and sports ministry, the initiative aims to bring one lakh children and adolescents in Bangladesh under self-defence skills training.

As a part of this initiative, a four-day workshop -- where participants will learn seven basic self defence techniques -- was organised in the city.

According to officials, about 80 percent of the participants were girls and five percent were children with disabilities.

Sanjida, 13, came to attend the workshop with her mother Lucky Begum from Ward-1 area. "I came here to learn how to defend myself," said a confident Sanjida.

Rimi, a sixth-grader from Kawnia area, echoed her.

Speaking to this correspondent, many participants said they enjoyed the session as they learnt the techniques well.

Md Shahin, the instructor, said it is important for children and teenagers to know these self defence techniques so they can protect themselves from sudden danger or untoward situations.

Mitun Sharma, communication officer of the project, said this initiative aims to reach 12 city corporations and 25 districts across Bangladesh. A total of 2,700 children and adolescents will be trained in four districts and one city corporation under Barishal division.

Subarnarekha, a non-government organisation, is implementing the training at field level.