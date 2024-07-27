Find the perpetrators of violence

Says PM after visiting BTV Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged citizens to cooperate with the government to make sure the perpetrators of the recent mayhem are nabbed from every nook and corner of the country.

"I would like to call upon the country's people to find out who was involved in these destructions and cooperate to ensure their punishment," she said.

The premier made the call while visiting Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in the city's Rampura area to see the extent of damage after it came under attack during the recent student violence.

She inspected different parts of the BTV Bhaban, which was set on fire by a mob during the student protests for reformation of the quota system in public service.

Hasina said BNP and Jamaat-Shibir activists, gathering from across the country, carried out these attacks in the capital.

"They carried out these attacks using the anti-quota demonstration," she said.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and BTV senior officials including its Director General Md Jahangir Alam, briefed the prime minister about the damages of the state-owned television centre.

A video presentation was made highlighting the damages in the BTV Bhaban and BTV headquarters located on the same premises.

On Thursday, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10.