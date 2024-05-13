Finally, MV Abdullah comes home

May anchor at Kutubdia within a couple of hours

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, has reached close to Kutubdia anchorage where it is expected to arrive within a couple of hours.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer (CEO) of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping Ltd, confirmed it to The Daily Star this afternoon.

The ship entered the Bangladesh water territory this morning and now heading towards Kutubdia anchorage, he said.

It would anchor at the anchorage by this evening, he hoped.

At least two crew members from the ship informed that the vessel was close to Kutubdia anchorage around 4:30pm and it would be able to anchor by two hours.

All the 23 Bangladeshi sailors and crewmembers would be brought to Chattogram by a lighter ship tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

Meherul Karim said a new batch of crew is preparing to go to Kutubdia by a lighter ship to take charge of the MV Abdullah.

After handing over the charge, the returning 23 sailors and crewmen would be brought to KSRM lighter jetty at Sadarghat in the port city tomorrow afternoon, Karim informed.

Location of the ship at 3:48pm.

The ship came under the attack of Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 early hours after reportedly receiving ransom.

Getting released, the ship went to UAE port of Al Hamriyah on April 22, unload the cargo and went to another UAE port Mina Saqr for loading import cargo for Bangladesh.

After completion of loading import cargo 56 thousand tonnes of limestone, the ship left UAE port of Mina Saqr on April 30 early hours and then went to a nearby port for taking fuel before heading for Chattogram.