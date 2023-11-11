Final batch of uranium reaches Rooppur power plant

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Sat Nov 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

The final batch of nuclear fuel consignment for unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant reached the project site yesterday morning.

"The consignment of fresh fuel reached the project site around 7:30am. Project officials received the fuel," said Md Ruhul Kuddus, site office in-charge of Rooppur plant.

The fuel consignment started from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:00am, he said.

With this, a total of seven consignments of nuclear fuel for the initial batch for unit-1 has arrived at the plant in seven weeks, he said.

The first batch of fuel reached the project site on September 29. A total of 163 nuclear fuel assemblies will be needed for operating unit-1.

Meanwhile project officials said commissioning of unit-1 will be likely by 2024 and unit-2 by 2025.

