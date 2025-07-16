Fill vacant headmaster posts: Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has directed that vacant headmaster positions in government primary schools be filled quickly.

It must be completed urgently by coordinating with the Public Service Commission and issuing circulars, Yunus instructed during a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna on Monday, according to a statement issued yesterday by the CA's press wing.

At the meeting, Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, adviser to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said, "We are conducting assessments and ranking the schools, and taking special initiatives for schools lagging behind. Currently, the position of headmaster is vacant at 32,000 primary schools... Prompt measures are being taken in this regard."

Yunus also said, "Priority must be given to recruiting qualified individuals... Those who are experienced should be given priority. At the same time, young candidates should also be given opportunities to become headmasters."

He also gave instructions to bring changes to policy regarding the transfer of teachers.

"Often, after being appointed in one upazila, teachers try to transfer to another upazila or near a city. They pursue recommendations and engage in lobbying. There must be a clear policy and procedure for transfers," he said.

Yunus also inquired whether school infrastructure is female-friendly.

"During the construction of school buildings, at least one female architect must be included in the committee to ensure a female-friendly infrastructure," he added.