Bangladesh
Star Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:46 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:04 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
GOVT PRIMARY SCHOOLS
Bangladesh

Fill vacant headmaster posts: Yunus

Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:46 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:04 AM
Star Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:46 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:04 AM
primary school headmaster recruitment

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has directed that vacant headmaster positions in government primary schools be filled quickly.

It must be completed urgently by coordinating with the Public Service Commission and issuing circulars, Yunus instructed during a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna on Monday, according to a statement issued yesterday by the CA's press wing.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the meeting, Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, adviser to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said, "We are conducting assessments and ranking the schools, and taking special initiatives for schools lagging behind. Currently, the position of headmaster is vacant at 32,000 primary schools... Prompt measures are being taken in this regard."

Yunus also said, "Priority must be given to recruiting qualified individuals... Those who are experienced should be given priority. At the same time, young candidates should also be given opportunities to become headmasters."

Read more

Primary school teachers start indefinite strike

He also gave instructions to bring changes to policy regarding the transfer of teachers.

"Often, after being appointed in one upazila, teachers try to transfer to another upazila or near a city. They pursue recommendations and engage in lobbying. There must be a clear policy and procedure for transfers," he said.

Yunus also inquired whether school infrastructure is female-friendly.

"During the construction of school buildings, at least one female architect must be included in the committee to ensure a female-friendly infrastructure," he added.

Related topic:
primary schoolChief Adviser Muhammad Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

As govt fails, locals come forward

7y ago
muhammad yunus receives harmony award from king charles

Yunus receives the Harmony Award from King Charles

1m ago

Yunus, Modi exchange Eid greetings

1m ago
yunus does not want national reformer title

Yunus does not want to be declared ‘national reformer’: CA press wing

8h ago

82,500 get primary terminal scholarships

9y ago
|রাজনীতি

হুমকি-ধামকি দিয়ে এনসিপির গণজোয়ার আটকানো যাবে না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

হুমকি-ধামকি দিয়ে এনসিপির গণজোয়ার আটকানো যাবে না বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মালয়েশিয়ায় মাল্টিপল এন্ট্রি ভিসা পাবেন বাংলাদেশি শ্রমিকরা: আইন উপদেষ্টা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে