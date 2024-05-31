Fill vacant govt posts, issue TCB cards to RMG workers

Recommend JS bodies

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public Administration has urged the government to swiftly address the issue of vacant posts in various government offices.

During a meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, chaired by Muhammed Sadique, the committee emphasised the urgency of filling the 3,70,447 approved but vacant positions across 58 ministries and departments.

They also suggested prioritizing recruitment in ministries and departments based on their significance, particularly focusing on Grades 13-20, which require inter-ministerial coordination for appointments.

Simultaneously, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Commerce proposed the issuance of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) smart cards to ready-made garment workers.

The recommendation, made in a meeting led by AL lawmaker Tipu Munshi, aims to provide garment workers access to TCB products at fair prices.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu highlighted that garment factory owners should submit accurate worker lists to facilitate this initiative.

Titu also noted that changes in TCB product distribution, include updating the beneficiary list of one crore families, supervised by local lawmakers.

Additionally, the committee called for reopening abandoned cooperative godowns and recommended measures to stabilize market prices by monitoring, procuring, and storing potatoes and importing onions. They also suggested promoting the manufacture of man-made fiber garments to diversify exports.