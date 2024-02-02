Fighting At Myanmar Border: Many leave Ghumdhum home out of fear

Hundreds of people who live near the zero line along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Ghumdhum of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari have been staying elsewhere out of fear.

The fight between the Myanmar military and rebel group Arakan Army has worsened along the border.

Hundreds of gunshots and mortar shell explosions are being heard every night and sometimes even during the day, said Shafiqul Islam, a member of No 1 Ghumdhum Union.

"There was a heavy gunfight from 3:00am to 6:00am today [yesterday], he said, adding that a shell of mortar was found in a cropland near Tambru border in the afternoon.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh recovered the unexploded shell.

Shifu Dhar, who lives within 150 yards of the zero line at Hindupara of Tambru, said she felt as if it was an earthquake when the mortar shells started exploding early in the morning.

"We are frightened, but we have nowhere to go. We have been living in constant fear for the last few weeks," she said.

Noor Mohammad, of Konapara, very close to the border, said he left his house several days ago when the fighting in Myanmar began.

There are around 30 families in Konapara and many of them have taken shelter at their relative's houses.

"We visit and stay at our houses during the daytime and many of us move elsewhere in the evening," Noor said.

"My parents don't want to move from our house in bordering Ghonapara village so I cannot leave," said Syed Karim.

"Whenever mortar shells explode and gun battles start, we take shelter on the foot of hills."

Mir Ahmed of Madhyam Para said he moved to another house inside Ghumdhum.

"Who wants to spoil their sleep at nights due to the sound of shelling after working hard all day. So, I have moved to a safer place," he said.

Risking lives, many still stay in their homes along the border, he said.

UP member Shafiqul said around 3,000 people from 400 families who live along the zero line in Paschimkul, Konapara, Bazar para, Hindupara, Uttarpara, and Chakmapara are at risk. Many families sent their female members and children to their relatives' houses.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Zakaria of Naikhongchhari said, "Law enforcers and the administration are alert and monitoring the situation closely. Situation is not that bad. Immediate measures will be taken if the situation gets worse and it needs evacuation."

Locals claim that the Arakan Army, the rebel group, captured most of the small border outposts of Myanmar Border Police situated opposite to Naikhongchhari upazila.

The junta military and border police have amalgamated at the military camp opposite to the Tambru BGB camp in Ghumdhum.

The Arakan Army is trying to capture the military camp, which locals call Right Camp, triggering heavy gunfights.

Border sources said helicopters are suppling food and ammunition to the junta military.