Fighting in Myanmar: 64 border guards enter Cox’s Bazar

Sixty-four more Myanmar border guards took refuge in Bangladesh yesterday, fleeing an ongoing battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called Arakan Army.

They walked across a shallow part of the Naf river to the Whykong area of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, officials said.

As the area from across Whykong is home to many Rohingya families, a fresh influx may happen in the coming days, said Noor Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Whykong Union Parishad.

In the months following August 2017, thousands of Rohingyas came to Bangladesh amid a violent crackdown by the Myanmar army, and most of them walked across the border to Whykong, he said.

Kamal Hossain, chairman of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National Representative Committee (FDMN RC), said, "At least 80 families live there. They may face violence. We asked them to stay there at any cost".

As of yesterday, at least 328 members of Myanmar army, Border Guard Police, police, immigration and other officials had taken shelter in Bangladesh, said a statement from the Border Guard Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters that no more Rohingyas will be allowed to enter the country, saying, "There is no room to be generous this time."

After an inter-ministerial meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told The Daily Star that Myanmar authorities are willing to take back their troops via the waterways, and Bangladesh may not object to it.

According to sources in Bandarban and Cox's Bazar, the districts that have borders with Myanmar's Rakhine state, the battle between Myanmar troops and the Arakan Army seemed less intense as no major explosion or gunshots were heard since Tuesday afternoon.

As the fighting went on in recent weeks, bombs, mortar shells, and bullets crossed borders, killing two people, injuring several others and damaging properties in Bangladesh.

Shafiqul Islam, a member of Bandarban's Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said the situation was calm yesterday.

Noor Ahmed Anwari, the chairman of the union, said locals prevented five Rohingyas from entering Bangladesh on Tuesday.

He urged the government to deploy more BGB men to guard the border to prevent any possible influx.