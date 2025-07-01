Fifth death anniv of Latifur Rahman today

Today is the fifth death anniversary of Latifur Rahman, founder chairman and CEO of Transcom Group, a well-known and highly respected business conglomerate in Bangladesh.

A towering figure in the country's business landscape, he was a paragon of ethical leadership whose integrity stood as tall as his remarkable achievements.

Soft-spoken and humble, the visionary businessman passed away peacefully in his sleep on this day at his ancestral home in Cumilla, after a prolonged battle with a lung-related illness.

Poignantly, his passing coincided with the death anniversary of his beloved grandson, Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain. Faraaz, a student at Emory University in Atlanta, US, was brutally killed during the terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan on July 1, 2016 -- an attack that deeply shook the nation.

Latifur was also a pioneering figure in Bangladesh's media landscape. He was the founding director of Mediaworld, the company that owns The Daily Star, and the chairman of Mediastar, the owning company of Prothom Alo. The newspapers are the leading English and Bangla dailies in Bangladesh.

A respected name in the global business community, Latifur built one of the largest and most admired business empires in the country through sheer hard work, perseverance, entrepreneurial skills, and unwavering principles.

Born in Jalpaiguri on August 28, 1945, he began his education at St Francis School and then went to St Edmund's School, Shillong, in 1956. He also studied at St Xavier's College in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

After coming to Dhaka, he started as a trainee at his family-owned jute mill -- W Rahman Jute Mills in Chandpur -- in 1966. The jute mill was the first to be owned by a Bangalee in the erstwhile East Pakistan.

He became an executive and worked there until 1971. But the government nationalised industries in 1972 and Latifur found himself in a very difficult situation. The family also owned some tea estates in north-eastern Bangladesh, but after independence the price of produce was less than production cost.

Yet he did not give up hope. The same year, Latifur came across a Swiss company and started a trading business. There was no looking back after that.

In 1981, he established the Transcom Group. It is now one of the country's largest conglomerates, with operations in the areas of manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, electronics, beverages, media, food, and insurance.

Latifur was a member of executive board of ICC-Paris, VP of ICC-Bangladesh and member of BRAC's governing body. He was a member of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum and Advisory Committee on World Trade Organisation.

He was also the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka, for seven terms and of Bangladesh Employers' Federation.

Latifur was also the chairman of the Bangladesh government's Trade Body Reforms Committee and a member of Bangladesh Bank's executive board.

The business icon was an honouree of "Oslo Business for Peace Award 2012" and was awarded Business Executive of the Year 2001 by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh. He was also honoured with the "Saarc Outstanding Leader" award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Latifur got married to Shahnaz Rahman, who is the current chairperson of Transcom Group. They have three daughters -- Simeen Rahman, CEO of Transcom Group, Shahzreh Huq, (late) Shazneen Rahman, and a son (late) Arshad Waliur Rahman.