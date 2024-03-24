Field-level police asked to step up drives against teen gangs

Field-level police officers have been instructed to step up drives against teen gangs across the country to curb crimes.

Additional Inspector General of Police Atiqul Islam, during a monthly crime conference held at police headquarters, yesterday asked police officials to strengthen activities to identify these gangs and take necessary steps against them.

Commissioners of Metropolitan police, deputy inspector generals of different range police and superintendent of police of districts participated in the meeting.

The additional IGP directed the officers to form Cyber Crime Investigation Cells in all districts.