Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 10:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 10:11 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Field-level police asked to step up drives against teen gangs

Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 10:01 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 10:11 PM
Photo: Collected

Field-level police officers have been instructed to step up drives against teen gangs across the country to curb crimes.

Additional Inspector General of Police Atiqul Islam, during a monthly crime conference held at police headquarters, yesterday asked police officials to strengthen activities to identify these gangs and take necessary steps against them.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Commissioners of Metropolitan police, deputy inspector generals of different range police and superintendent of police of districts participated in the meeting.

The additional IGP directed the officers to form Cyber Crime Investigation Cells in all districts.

 

 

 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ গভীর রাজনৈতিক ও অর্থনৈতিক সংকটে পড়েছে: ফখরুল

বর্তমান সংকট সমাধানে নির্দলীয়-নিরপেক্ষ সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনের কথাও পুনর্ব্যক্ত করেন বিএনপি মহাসচিব।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে মানুষের গড় আয়ু কমে ৭২.৩ বছর: বিবিএস জরিপ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification