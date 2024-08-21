Field admin sees major reshuffle

25 DCs transferred

Amid lobbying by deputy commissioners seeking transfer from their once desired posts, the interim government yesterday transferred 25 of them in a major reshuffle in district administration.

The interim government has also been facing pressure from officers, who feel they were "discriminated against" during the Awami League-led government, and want to be DCs in districts.

The officers are seeking transfer from the usually coveted post of DCs because many of them have been fearing attacks and embarrassment following the ouster of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

Many DCs say they are receiving threats over the phone.

In the tumultuous weeks leading to the fall of the previous government, law enforcers and Awami League supporters opened fire on protesters in many places. When the mass uprising peaked and the government fell, government facilities and officers were attacked by locals in many places.

DCs are the head of civil administration in the districts. Since Monday, the DCs oversee the Zila Parishad and school managing committees.

A top officer of the public administration ministry, requesting anonymity, said, "The situation in local administration has created a crisis, especially since the government's priority is to maintain law-and-order."

A DC from a southern district who was transferred yesterday, told this newspaper that he was so relieved that he would celebrate by distributing sweetmeat worth several thousands.

"I could not take the pressure anymore," he said.

The Ministry of Public Administration last night issued a notification stating that the DCs of Dhaka, Sylhet, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Gazipur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Khulna, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Pabna, Bogura, Joypurhat and Chandpur had been transferred.

INSECURE AND AFRAID

On Sunday, activists of several student organisations entered the DC office in Jhenaidah and openly accused the DC, SM Rafiqul Islam, of acting like an Awami League supporter and taking bribes.

Rafiqul then applied for a three-day leave while the students surrounded him.

The DCs have been feeling insecure since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 amid a student-led mass uprising. The residence of Mymensingh DC, and many offices of upazila nirbahi officers and assistant commissioners were vandalised in Cumilla, Bhola, Sunamganj, Narsingdi and Chuadanga, officials said.

Several top officials said that information regarding many DC's previous involvement with Chhatra League were spreading through different sources.

"This is putting more pressure on them. In some cases, we also received allegations that some colleagues of the DCs are giving information on their political ideology to local students," said a top official of the public administration ministry.

Many former bureaucrats criticised the previous governments for appointing DCs perceived to be close to the ruling party.

Sources in the civil bureaucracy said the authorities used to gather information regarding the officers' political allegiance before making appointments.