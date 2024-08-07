Fewer shops open as curfew lifted

Poor sales leave traders worried in Sylhet

Even after curfew was lifted from 6:00am yesterday, very few shops and businesses opened in Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj and Sylhet district towns following a prolonged period of unrest and uncertainty.

Visiting different areas including Central Road-Paschimbazar, a major shopping hub in Moulvibazar town, this correspondent observed that many shops remained shuttered between 10:00am and 5:00pm yesterday, as shop owners feared vandalism and arson attacks by mobs.

The few shops that did open, witnessed a poor presence of customers and significantly low volume of sales, raising concerns.

Local traders said people are still hesitant to come out of their homes despite the curfew being lifted. People have been hardly venturing out unless it is absolutely necessary. The lack of public transport on the roads also contributed to this poor turnout.

Since the end of July, many traders have been struggling to pay rent, utility bills, and salaries to their employees.

"After Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, a festive atmosphere sparked celebratory processions. However, things soon took a dark turn as numerous properties, businesses, and shops, including some owned by people from minority communities, were vandalised and looted in the town," said Sumesh Das Jisu, a shop owner at Manager Stall.

"Our traditional 76-year-old sweet shop at Manager Stall, as well as Radhika Stall on M Saifur Rahman Road in Moulvibazar town, were left severely damaged," he added.

Locals said the police outpost at Chaumohana Chatwar (Circle) was attacked, and Mamar Bari Restaurant on Court Road also suffered vandalism. The wave of destruction caused widespread panic among the town's residents.

Atikur Rahman Akhoi, general secretary of Kulaura Traders Association, said, "Our businesses were already struggling due to recent flood. We were yet to recover before the student movement demanding quota reform turned violent and led to a curfew being imposed. This overall lack of business over the past month has left us in dire straits. People are still fearful, and most avoid leaving their homes, which is why there are so few customers."

Kamal Hossain, general secretary of Srimangal Traders Association, said, "I personally appeal to all traders to remain steadfast and open their shops without succumbing to panic. We must all have the courage to continue our operations," he said.