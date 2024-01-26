Ferry Rajanigandha salvaged after 7 days

Rajanigandha, the ferry that sank in the Padma river near Manikganj's Paturia a week ago, was salvaged and brought to shore on Wednesday night.

The ferry was anchored in the Solar Power Panel Project area near Paturia Terminal at 10:45pm, said Lt Shah Poran Emon, head of the Navy's diving team that conducted the rescue operations.

He said the rescue operations were hampered due to heavy current in the river, fog and the cold weather.

The sunken ferry and all the goods-laden vehicles were rescued and the body of the missing second engine master of the ferry have already been recovered. There is nothing left to salvage, he said.