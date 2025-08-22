Feni univ students block road for permanent campus

Students of Feni University blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway yesterday to press home their six-point demand, including permanent campus and shuttle bus services.

They took to the street at noon at Mohipal in Sadar upazila, halting vehicular movement on the highway for three hours from 11:00am.

The other demands include banning student politics on campus, changing the Board of Trustees, appointing a VC, and appointing an adequate number of teachers and other staff.

Maisha Akter, a student of the university, said, "Without a permanent campus, the UGC may place our university on a 'red list', putting thousands of students amid uncertainty."

Sajidul Islam, another student, said they have boycotted classes to force the authorities to fulfil their demands.

Mentionable, on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jamal Uddin Ahmed resigned amid growing unrest.

Md Ariful Islam Siddique, additional superintendent of Feni (Sadar circle), said police dispersed the students from the highway with a promise to sit with the deputy commissioner over their demands.