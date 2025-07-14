Feni floodwaters recede, leave trails of destruction

Flood scars remain visible along the Silonia riverbank and in Uttar Daulatpur area of Kulagachhi upazila in Feni, where homes, farmland, and roads were submerged. Although water levels have receded, the aftermath reveals the extent of damage and suffering endured by locals. The photos were taken recently. PHOTO: STAR

Number of ponds flooded 2,300

Crops on 2,371 hectares of land destroyed

125km of roads damaged

Floodwaters have begun to recede from most areas in Feni, where continuous rainfall and hilly run-off since June 8 caused embankments to collapse at 12 points along the Muhuri, Kahua, and Silonia rivers, inundating large parts of Parshuram, Phulgazi, and Feni Sadar upazilas.

As of yesterday, residents have started returning to their homes from shelters, although the damage to agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and infrastructure across the affected areas is extensive.

According to district officials, the flood affected six upazilas in total, with Parshuram, Phulgazi, and Feni Sadar among the hardest hit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain said since July 8, around 110 villages in Parshuram, Phulgazi, Chhagalnaiya, Feni Sadar, and Daganbhuiyan upazilas -- bordering the Indian state of Tripura -- had been flooded.

"While the overall flood situation has significantly improved, some areas remain waterlogged," he added.

Md Atik Ullah, district agriculture officer, said crops on 2,371 hectares of land have been destroyed. The losses include 934 hectares of Aman seedbeds, 7 hectares of ginger, 855 hectares of Aus paddy, 557 hectares of summer vegetables, 14 hectares of chilli, 3.5 hectares of turmeric, and 3,670 sacks of sack-cultivated ginger.

District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam said fish from 2,300 ponds were washed away, resulting in an estimated loss of Tk 10 crore. He said many ponds and fish farms are still submerged.

Akkas Uddin, a farmer from Paschim Alka village in Parshuram upazila, said, "I couldn't cultivate any crops after last year's flood. This year, my 10 kg of Aman seedbeds were submerged and destroyed. I won't be able to cultivate Aman rice this year."

Farmers Shah Jahan, Abul Kashem, and Ali Akbar from Chitholia echoed similar concerns.

Mamun Hossain, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver from ward-2 in Parshuram Municipality, said he had taken shelter with his family during the flood.

"When I returned, I found all our bedding and furniture destroyed. We don't have money to repair our home and are living in miserable conditions," he said.

Md Mahmud Al Faruque, executive engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department in Feni, said 125 kilometres of roads have been damaged, including 100 km in Fulgazi and 20 km in Parshuram upazilas.

Approximately 20–25 percent of these roads are still under water, and the extent of the damage may increase further, he added.

Mozammel Haque, livestock officer of Feni district, confirmed the death of 2–4 livestock animals, with additional losses amounting to Tk 20–30 lakh, including damage to poultry farms.