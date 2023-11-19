Female workers’ outflow falls

Speakers tell seminar, stresses social reintegration

Participation of women migrant workers from Bangladesh has been showing a declining trend in recent years, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also pointed out several factors such as absence of social reintegration services, hazardous work environment, and stigma against the returnees as the leading causes behind this declining trend.

In 2016, more than one lakh Bangladeshi women (15.58 percent) were among 757,731 workers who went abroad.

In subsequent years, the percentage of female migration from Bangladesh came down to 13.85 percent in 2018, 12 percent in 2021, nine percent in 2022, and only five percent so far this year.

These statistics were presented in a seminar titled "Policy Framework Regarding Reintegration of Returning Women Migrants", organised by Center for Women and Children Studies (CWCS) and Manusher Jonno Foundation and funded by Global Affairs Canada.

According to experts, for the last 10 years, women migration has been within 6-19 percent of the total migration, which shows that the manpower export sector of Bangladesh is largely male dominated.

According to speakers, many of these women workers, who mostly go to the gulf countries, often face physical, mental and sexual abuse, alongside lower salaries than original contract and poor living and healthcare facilities

These adverse situations often force the women to return to Bangladesh without any proper plan and sufficient compensation, the speakers also said, adding that social reintegration of these female migrant workers into their communities has remained a challenge in Bangladesh as there is no research-based data about them.

"We don't have reliable data about the returning female migrant workers. We do not know why they are returning, what adverse experiences they went through. They simply blend into the society and we cannot track them afterwards," said Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, chairperson, Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development.

"There should be a separate database and budget for the returning female migrant workers to facilitate their reintegration process into the community," he added.

The experts presented a draft policy framework on reintegration of returning female migrant workers in the seminar, which proposed for a separate database on the returning female migrant workers, estimation of remittance earned, financial literacy, decent employment, healthcare and counselling services, and raising awareness to alleviate stigma against these workers.

"Along with economic empowerment, providing psycho-social counselling to the returnees is also very important. These services can decrease the impact of social stigma and help them to find a decent, mainstream livelihood after their return," said Jannatul Firdaus Rupa, assistant director, District Employment and Manpower Office, Dhaka.