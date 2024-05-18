Female RMG workers deserve better: speakers

Sultana Kamal, an RMG worker, used to endure abuse from her drug-addict husband before she relocated to Dhaka six years ago.

Previously, she used to work at a tannery for Tk 930 per month, but now, with her earnings, she manages to bear the educational expenses of her two sons.

"My sons are doing great at school, and now I dream of a better future with my family," said the 30-year-old mother while sharing her story during a day-long cultural programme at the Liberation War Museum yesterday.

The event, titled "Healthy Workers, Pleasant Working Environment, Productive Bangladesh -- Garment Workers Star Fair," was organised by Karmajibi Nari, alongside Safety and Rights.

Around 350 RMG and tannery workers, along with their children, participated in the event by engaging in different activities, including dancing, singing, and a raffle draw.

At the programme, Sharmin Kabir, general secretary of Karmojibi Nari, said, "These women spend the entire day working outside and then have to return home to care for their families and children. When and where will they hang out and develop their minds? So, this star fair should be organised every year. It will help foster their economic, mental, and cultural development."

Md Tarikul Alam, director general of Bangladesh's Department of Labour, stressed the need to implement labour regulations.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmmed, executive director of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies, said, "Female industrial workers are increasingly empowering themselves to support their partners and kids. We are steadily making progress in the RMG sector."

Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog, said, "The economy of Bangladesh is heavily dependent on garments and migrant workers. Before the national budget, there needs to be a serious discussion on what is required to create a better society for these workers."

More initiatives must be taken to ensure proper safety on the roads and workplaces, as well as at the homes of these women garment workers, he added.

Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuian, joint chief secretary at Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, and former lawmaker Afroza Haq Rina also spoke at the event.