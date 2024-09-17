Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:44 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:53 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Female garment worker killed as two groups clash in Ashulia

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:44 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:53 AM

A female garment worker was killed and at least eight others were injured in a clash between two groups of workers in Zirabo area of Ashulia today.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Sarwar Alam, SP of Ashulia Industrial Police-1 confirmed the death to The Daily Star.

"Workers of two garment factories -- Mascot and Radiant -- clashed this morning. Both groups threw brickbats at each other. A female worker was killed in the clash," he said.

The reason behind the clash could not be known immediately, Sarwar said.

Meanwhile, Harun-or-Rashid, manager of Nari O Shishu Hospital in Ashulia, told The Daily star around 11:00am that eight to 10 injured workers are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Garment exports to US dropped 25% last year

Almost all Savar, Gazipur garment factories resume

1d ago
Yunus on RMG and Pharma industries potential

RMG, Pharma industries to be taken to peak of their potential: Prof Yunus

5d ago
|শিল্পখাত

আশুলিয়ায় শ্রমিকদের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

সকালে শ্রমিকরা কাজ করতে এসে দেখেন মেরামতের জন্য কারখানা বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে। এতে শ্রমিকদের মধ্যে উত্তেজনা ছড়িয়ে পড়ে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রাশেদ খান মেনন আবারও ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

এইমাত্র
push notification