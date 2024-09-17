Female garment worker killed as two groups clash in Ashulia

A female garment worker was killed and at least eight others were injured in a clash between two groups of workers in Zirabo area of Ashulia today.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum.

Md Sarwar Alam, SP of Ashulia Industrial Police-1 confirmed the death to The Daily Star.

"Workers of two garment factories -- Mascot and Radiant -- clashed this morning. Both groups threw brickbats at each other. A female worker was killed in the clash," he said.

The reason behind the clash could not be known immediately, Sarwar said.

Meanwhile, Harun-or-Rashid, manager of Nari O Shishu Hospital in Ashulia, told The Daily star around 11:00am that eight to 10 injured workers are receiving treatment at the hospital.