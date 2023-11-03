Felling of roadside trees causes concern

Many roadside trees along the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway being chopped down. Photo: Star

Felling of roadside trees along the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway in Aditmari upazila is raising concern among the people living at different villages under Palashi union.

Recently, Lalmonirhat District Council auctioned some 218 trees on both sides of the highway for Tk 14 lakh.

Aminur Rahman, a local contractor, got the auctioned order and started the free felling fest on September 7.

According to Lalmonirhat District Council, members of Palashi Federation, a non-governmental social organisation under Palashi union, planted some 500 tree saplings about 30 years ago.

As per the agreement, members of the organisation will receive 50 percent of the money, generated from the tree selling, while local union parishad (UP) and district council will get 15 and 25 percent shares respectively.

On the other hand, the remaining 10 percent will be spent for replanting tree saplings along the highway.

Meanwhile, local people alleged that the contractor got the auction order to fell 218 trees, but he is chopping down many more unauthorised trees as authorities seem reluctant to take any action.

Badiar Rahman, president of Palashi Federation, said the amount received from the tree selling will be equally distributed among all the 259 members of the organisation.

Treasurer Aminul Islam, however, alleged that most members of the organisation do not know anything about the sale.

The contractor's men are chopping down many unauthorised trees, defying the auction order, he said.

Lalmonirhat District Council Chief Executive Officer Afroja Khatun said if any violation of the auction order is found, they will take necessary steps against the bidder.