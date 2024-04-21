Felling of old trees stopped for now

Environmental activists in Tangail yesterday gathered near Shaheed Smriti Pouro Udyan in the town and stopped loggers from felling six old trees there.

The authorities of Tangail municipality recently took the decision to fell the six trees for widening the town's Club Road.

The activists said there are just a few remaining old trees at Shaheed Smriti Pouro Udyan, the only place in Tangail town where residents can sit in the shade.

They requested the municipality authorities to find a way to keep the trees while widening the road.

Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir told reporters that they decided to fell the trees after discussing with all the relevant authorities and with permission from the Forest Department.

He mentioned that they have a plan to plant more trees after the road is developed.

Md Shihab Raihan, deputy director of Tangail LGD, said, "Even if the Forest Department gave permission the municipality authorities will still require permission from the local government ministry. So, tree felling will be halted for now."