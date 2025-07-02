'Felani', 'July' among 32 films to receive Tk 9 crore grant

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to provide a grant of Tk 9 crore for the production of 32 films.

Among these, 12 are full-length feature films and 20 are short films, to be produced with government funding during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The list of short films includes "Felani", while "July" is one of the selected full-length feature films.

The decision was announced through an official gazette signed by Sharmin Akhter, senior assistant secretary of the ministry, according to a press release issued today by the ministry's public relations officer, Mamun-or-Rashid.

Each full-length feature film will receive Tk 75 lakh as grant, while each short film will get Tk 20 lakh.

The grants will be provided subject to the conditions outlined in the gazette notification, the press release added.

Among the selected full-length feature films are "Robinhood-er Aschorjo Obhijan", "Mayer Daak", "July", "Ruher Kafela", "Porotar Shad", "Khoari", "Jibon Opera", "Jolojuddho", "Kabir Mukh", "The Time Keeper", "Coffiner Dana", "Nawab Fozunnesa", and "Jui".

The selected short films include "Mondo-Bhalo", "Felani", "Jhukir Matra", "Jiboner Gaan", "Who Has Made Us Fly", "Bhara Bador", "1230", "Brindaraneer Angul", "Ekti Cinemar Jonno", "Dafan", "Shatar", "Mangsho Kom", "Gogon", "Otithi", "Boba", "Adoito", "Aashar Alo", "Gorjonpurer Bagha", "Where the Water Sleeps", and "Oposomoy".