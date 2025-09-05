Feb polls crucial for democratic transition

Says Gwyn Lewis, calls on Professor Yunus

United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday and affirmed that the UN fully supports the upcoming general election in Bangladesh.

"It is crucial for the country's democratic transition," Lewis said during the meeting at the state guest house Jamuna.

The two discussed ways the UN could assist in ensuring a "transparent, free, fair and peaceful" electoral process.

A major topic of discussion was the upcoming national election, according to Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

The resident coordinator reiterated the UN's commitment to support the Bangladesh Election Commission ahead of the polls scheduled for February.

During the meeting, Lewis praised the strong cooperation between the UN and the interim government, as they discussed a broad range of topics on Bangladesh's development priorities and reform agenda.

They also explored avenues for expanded UN support to advance the government's reform initiatives.

Preparations for the upcoming UN General Assembly meetings in New York and the Rohingya conference later this month were also reviewed.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the sharp decline in international funding for Rohingya humanitarian efforts, which is already affecting education and other critical services in the camps.