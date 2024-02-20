Fears of Rohingya influx grow in Shahporir Dwip

Explosions heard from across the border

Sounds of explosions from the Myanmar side of the border were heard in Shahporir Dwip in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila and its surrounding areas yesterday morning, as the fighting between the Myanmar military and rebel Arakan Army rages on.

Locals said the sounds of the explosions felt like earthquakes.

Abdus Salam, a member of Ward-9 of Sabrang Union in Teknaf, said sounds of three explosions were heard between 8:00am and 10:00am.

"Though there is no danger of damage, the locals are frightened."

He said that while there has been no major incident of Rohingya infiltration yet, he fears the flow of refugees may begin again if the level of conflict on the other side increases.

Border sources said that in the recent fighting between the junta forces and Arakan Army in Myanmar's Rakhine state, helicopters pounded bomb attacks on and around Baghgona, Hadibil, Nolbannya, Nayapara villages in Maungdaw area.

About 4,000 people of these areas left their homes and took shelter in the border villages of Sikdarpara and Monnipara. Sources said they are waiting for an opportunity to enter Bangladesh.

On Saturday, a boat carrying five Rohingyas, including a woman with gunshot wounds, came to Shahporir Dwip.

The were later sent back to the Naf river, local sources said.

However, another source said the bullet-hit woman had been given medical treatment.

The Coast Guard said they returned three Rohingyas, including the injured woman's husband, from Shahporir Dwip.

According to Bangladesh Border Guard and Coast Guard sources, their officials are constantly active and trying to prevent any kind of intrusion.

They also said any kind of infiltration from Myanmar will not be allowed in Bangladesh.

BGB sources said that till yesterday, at least 165 Rohingyas have been sent back while infiltrating some borders, including Shahporir Dwip. Besides, locals have been prohibited from moving around the border unless for urgent work.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Tahsin Rahman, media officer of the Coast Guard East (Teknaf), said "Our patrol has been strengthened near the Naf River to prevent infiltration. We resisted more than 200 Rohingyas from January 25 to February 17."

At the beginning of this month, fierce clashes broke out between the government troops of Myanmar and the rebel Arakan Army at the Tumbru border in Ghumdhum union in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

At one point, 330 members of the Myanmar government forces, mostly Myanmar Border Guard Police, fled to Bangladesh.

They were handed over to the Myanmar authorities on February 15.

Meanwhile, the Arakan Army has established its dominance on the other side of the border of Naikhongchhari.