Fear rules Rangamati roads after dark

CNG drivers allege extortion, abduction threats from armed groups

Around 4:30pm on July 25 at Rangamati's Reserve Bazar, this correspondent tried to hire a CNG-run autorickshaw to Kaptai. The usual fare for a round trip is about Tk 2,000. But driver Md Khorshed flatly refused.

"Even if you pay me Tk 5,000, I still won't go," said Khorshed, who also serves on the Rangamati Autorickshaw Driver Sramik Union executive committee. "If you don't have money, you risk being assaulted or worse."

His words capture a growing fear among CNG drivers. Few dare to operate outside Rangamati town after 5:00pm, citing extortion, abduction, and threats from armed groups.

"After dark, you can't tell who's who. They dress like civilians. You might pick someone up not knowing they're part of an armed group," said another driver, requesting anonymity.

Drivers allege that groups controlling different "zones" force them to pay yearly tolls of Tk 7,000-8,000 in exchange for tokens. Without one, they risk on-the-spot demands of up to Tk 20,000 or threats to their lives.

The insecurity is said to be severe in areas controlled by regional political groups, such as the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF). Even in Rangamati town, services thin out after 8:00pm.

"Many drivers don't pick up passengers in the evening, not because they're tired, but because they're afraid," said another union member.

Union leaders claim at least three autorickshaw drivers have been attacked, two of them killed. "But there has been no progress in the cases," said vice-president Mohammad Abul Kalam.

UPDF spokesperson Angya Marma denied his group's involvement, accusing law enforcers instead. "Sixty percent of the extortion money goes to law enforcement through arrangements," he said.

UPDF members allege that PCJSS controls Rangamati.

PCJSS district secretary Nagendra Chakma dismissed the claims outright. "There's no such problem. Those are lies."

Rangamati Superintendent of Police SM Forhad Hossain attributed the lack of evening travel to "local culture," saying, "People from the hill communities usually don't go out after dark. If we receive credible information about extortion, police register a case immediately."

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Habib Ullah acknowledged receiving complaints. "Whenever such allegations arise, we investigate. But no one is openly coming forward for extortion," he said.