Fear rises over dengue spiraling out of control

Experts say pre-monsoon efforts fell short, warn of impending crisis

The risk of a rapid dengue outbreak looms large across the country, with entomologists warning that unusually high densities of Aedes mosquito larvae have been detected in multiple districts since January.

Without immediate and coordinated action, experts fear the situation could spiral into a full-blown health crisis during the monsoon.

Despite early signs, authorities have failed to take adequate pre-monsoon measures, leaving both urban and rural areas vulnerable to fast-spreading transmission.

Health officials and researchers alike are urging urgent intervention to curb the mosquito population before it's too late.

"We are detecting high densities of Aedes larvae nationwide, which signals a high risk of a severe outbreak this year," said Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University.

He said alarmingly high larval densities were recorded as early as January in Barishal, Barguna, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Manikganj, indicating the potential for widespread transmission during the monsoon.

Bashar urged swift action: hotspots must be aggressively managed

using all available tools, while areas with no current cases must eliminate breeding sources. He also called on individuals to ensure their homes are mosquito-free.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 7,077 dengue patients have been hospitalised so far this year, with 5,472 cases reported from outside Dhaka. Barguna alone has reported 2,035 cases. The total cases include 30 deaths, 13 of them outside Dhaka.

In the capital, a recently published government survey found some 13 wards across the two city corporations as high-risk zones for dengue, with seven under Dhaka South City Corporation and six under Dhaka North.

Among the breeding sources identified, cement water tanks accounted for the highest proportion (22 percent), followed by flooded floors (20 percent).

The other sources included plastic drums (13 percent), water meter holes (11 percent), plastic buckets (10 percent), flower tubs and trays/plastic pipe pits (7 percent), discarded tyres (6 percent), internal water channels (5 percent) and cement plots (4 percent).

The highest concentration of Aedes mosquito larvae (58.88 percent) was found in multistorey buildings, according to the pre-monsoon survey.

GAPS

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman blamed the growing crisis on three major failures: lack of mandatory reporting, absence of a national dengue management programme, and exclusion of mosquito control experts from planning and response.

"Dengue is not a mandatory reportable disease, and reports often omit the infection source," he said. "There is also no system to identify active Aedes clusters, which makes effective control nearly impossible."

Although Dhaka is reporting fewer cases, he warned the numbers may be misleading. Many people, especially adults, now show no symptoms due to prior exposure. As a result, only children and the elderly, who develop symptoms, are being reported.

"These unreported, asymptomatic cases still serve as carriers, helping the virus spread silently," he added.

Saifur called for nationwide sero-surveillance, which provides estimates of antibody levels against infectious diseases, to identify high-risk areas and assess virus exposure.

"We must understand mosquito population density to respond effectively, but there's currently no active control or dengue management programme in place," he said. "It's also impossible to operate such programmes everywhere unless clusters are identified first."

He also stressed the need to make dengue a notifiable disease, report sources of infection, and include entomologists in planning and action.

"Many cases go unreported as patients are treated at home. Hospital data alone is not enough," he said.

OFFICIAL RESPONSE

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz said preparations have been underway for over a month and a half. Dengue units have been established at all DNCC hospitals, and treatment protocols are in place.

"We've intensified mosquito control drives in schools, where many infections begin," he said, adding that hospitals are also being cleaned thoroughly.

Insecticide spraying has been increased to three times a day from two, and special teams are conducting awareness campaigns.

Cluster data from the Medical Information System is being used to guide disinfection efforts. Free dengue tests are being offered at ward-level health centres.

Four mobile courts are in operation to fine or take action against violators of mosquito control rules.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation held an emergency meeting on June 11 at Wasa Bhaban. Chaired by Administrator Md Shajahan Miah, the meeting decided to double adulticide spraying from June 14 and form zone-based monitoring teams.

Separately, on June 15, the health ministry urged the LGRD ministry to strengthen mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives in areas with sharp case surges.

A letter from the Health Services Division also recommended launching grassroots awareness and prevention campaigns.

LESSON FROM KOLKATA

In contrast to Dhaka, Kolkata has taken a proactive, data-driven approach. The 206.2 sq km city is divided into 144 wards and 16 boroughs overseen by five vector management experts, including three PhDs.

The city deploys 32 Rapid Action Teams and employs 1,700 field workers and 1,440 support staff to maintain ward-based databases, conduct awareness campaigns, and monitor fever cases.

Their efforts begin in January, targeting ponds, tanks, open spaces, and construction sites. Once a case is reported, patients give blood samples at local Urban Primary Health Centres. Results are shared via SMS, and teams visit homes within 24 hours, inspecting at least 50 nearby houses for breeding sites.