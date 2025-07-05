Fear grips Cumilla village after mob kills 3

A day after a mob killed three members of a family in Karaibari of Cumilla's Muradnagar, accusing them of being involved in drug trading, the village yesterday took a deserted look.

Locals said most male residents have fled, fearing arrest. Most of the shops in the village also remained shut.

An auto-rickshaw driver said, "I did not get any passengers today. Men have fled the village, and even women are staying inside their homes."

A local youth Moshiur Rahman told this correspondent that most adult males have left the village, and a sense of fear is prevailing in the area after the killings.

Acknowledging the situation, Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bangrabazar Police Station, said police had to bring a gravedigger from Muradnagar Sadar to bury the victims.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, said law enforcers.

Talking to The Daily Star, at least two people said, on Thursday, an announcement was made from the loudspeaker of the local mosque, instigating the attack.

"The announcement urged people to evict the drug den from the area," said Moshiur.

Abdul Wahab, another villager, claimed the same.

No case was filed and no arrest was made until the filing of this report at 9:00pm yesterday.

However, the OC said the victims' family members were preparing to file one.

Cumilla Medical College Hospital sources said the bodies of the victims were handed over to the family members after autopsies.

On Thursday morning, a mob beat three members of a family to death and left another injured for their alleged involvement in drug trading.

The injured person is now undergoing treatment at the CMCH in a critical condition.

Locals alleged that the family had long been involved in drug trading. Around 9:30am, a group of villagers attacked their house.

However, the victims' family members claimed the attack followed a long-standing feud with some of their neighbours. A recent incident of an alleged mobile phone theft fuelled the feud.