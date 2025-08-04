Fear of flood, erosion grips Lalmonirhat and Kurigram as rivers surge

Heavy rainfall and an onrush of upstream water have caused water levels to rise in the Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra, and more than 20 other rivers, flooding low-lying and char areas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts.

While major rivers are now flowing below danger levels, riverbank erosion has sparked widespread anxiety among locals, threatening homes, farmlands, and infrastructure.

Riverbank residents are also gripped by fears of an impending flood.

As of yesterday midnight, the Teesta was flowing 5 centimetres above the danger level at the Teesta Barrage Point in Lalmonirhat. However, the water began to recede after the midnight. By 6:00am Monday, it had dropped by 10 centimetres and was flowing 5 centimetres below the danger level at 52.15 metres, according to the Water Development Board (WDB).

As of this morning, all major rivers in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram are reportedly flowing below the danger levels.

Despite the receding water, erosion along the Teesta banks has sparked panic among locals, with homesteads, farmlands, and structures now at risk of being washed away.

In some areas, locals are trying to prevent erosion by placing sandbags along the riverbanks.

Shamsher Ali, 60, a farmer from Votmari village in Kaliganj upazila, said, "As the water level rose, erosion began in our area. Hundreds of homes, roads, and acres of cropland are now at risk. Since last night, we've been filling sandbags and placing them along the riverbanks ourselves in an attempt to stop the erosion."

Shahidur Rahman, 55, a farmer from Gobordhan village in Aditmari upazila, said floodwaters have entered low-lying homes along the riverbanks. "Although the water began to recede this morning, erosion has already set in. Houses and farmland are under threat, and some of our homes are now surrounded by river water, making movement difficult," he said.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of the Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said the Teesta riverbed has become heavily silted due to a large influx of sand and sediment from upstream. "Even a slight rise in water level causes it to overflow into nearby areas. Although there is no flood yet, fears of erosion are spreading along the Teesta banks. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take prompt action wherever necessary," he said.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said all rivers in the district are currently flowing below the danger level. However, water has already entered low-lying areas, prompting concerns over possible flooding.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) H M Raqib Hayder said the administration is fully prepared to respond if a flood situation arises in the Teesta basin.