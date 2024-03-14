FDC workers protest for arrears

A group of 212 employees, which consists of gardeners, cleaners, and security guards, have allegedly gone unpaid for the past five months by the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

These workers affiliated with the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation's artistes and employees league organised a human chain in front of FDC's Zahir Raihan Colour Lab auditorium on Monday, calling for their unpaid wages.

The workers said they have been enduring inhumane conditions for five months without receiving any salaries.