FBI delegation meets with ACC officials

Mon Sep 9, 2024 07:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 07:17 PM

Mon Sep 9, 2024 07:12 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 07:17 PM

A delegation from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met with officials of Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today.

The FBI team held a special meeting at the ACC's head office with the Director General of the ACC's Money Laundering and Legal Branch, along with other relevant officials, according to ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen.

She mentioned that it was primarily a courtesy meeting.

"We discussed each other's work procedures," she added.

