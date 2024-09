Md Fazlur Rahman, additional secretary to the water supply division under the Local Government Division, was appointed managing director of Dhaka WASA on Wednesday.

Fazlur was assigned this additional responsibility temporarily, a notification of the Local Government Division said.

The new MD will replace former managing director Taqsem A Khan, who had been the Dhaka WASA MD for the last 15 years.

Taqsem resigned on August 14.